Literature Project #67 Christopher Winn 'I Never Knew That About England's Country Churches'
Photo 771

Literature Project #67 Christopher Winn 'I Never Knew That About England's Country Churches'

67 days into my year long daily Literature project. English country churches are quite rightly national treasures but sadly so many of them are closing down and either converted into houses or worse demolished. This church is St. Chad's, Pleasley Vale and is part of a much larger parish but I fear for its future as the new incumbent is little interested in using it.

The quotation is from Christopher Winn's 'I Never Knew That About England's Country Churches'

"They are England’s most visible and tangible links to the past. They are England’s timeline, present since the dawn of England itself, witnesses to historic events and everyday happenings, births and deaths and marriages, triumphs and sorrows. Through the centuries they keep watch over the memories and monuments of England’s sons and daughters, the grand and the modest, the noble and the disreputable."



9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

