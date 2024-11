Literature Project #71 Anon 'Card'

71 days into my year long daily Literature project. Today I have mined that great author 'Anon'



"One minute you are young, cool and fun. The next minute you have a bad back, creaky joints, you call everyone by the wrong name, you know lots of great stuff but you just can't remember it...and you realise that all your sporting heroes are either retired or dead."