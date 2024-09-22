Previous
Literature Project #19 Holy Bible 'The Song of Solomon' by allsop
Photo 723

Literature Project #19 Holy Bible 'The Song of Solomon'

19 days into my year long daily Literature project. The Song of Solomon is a masterpiece of Love poetry sometimes erotic, sometimes allegorical it can be read on many levels from a purely human level to a supremely divine. However you read it, whatever your interpretation it is wondrous literature.
This excerpt is from chapter 2 verses 3-6 (New RSV Bible):

"As an apple tree among the trees of the wood, so is my beloved among young men.
With great delight I sat in his shadow,
and his fruit was sweet to my taste.
He brought me to the banqueting house,
and his intention towards me was love.
Sustain me with raisins,
refresh me with apples;
for I am faint with love.
Oh that his left hand were under my head,
and that his right hand embraced me!"
Andrew-Bede Allsop


Suzanne
I am really enjoying your literature project. Thnakyou!
September 22nd, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@ankers70 My pleasure! I am pleased you like it.
September 22nd, 2024  
