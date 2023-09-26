Previous
One Man and his dog Alfie by allsop
Photo 647

One Man and his dog Alfie

Susan @wakelys challenged me this week to make a photograph that "incorporates outdoor shadows". This one fits the bill I think.
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
@wakelys Hi Susan, this is my first attempt and, I think, the better of the two for your challenge this week.
September 28th, 2023  
