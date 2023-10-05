Sign up
Photo 652
Beryl certainly is NOT Christmas allergic!
Couldn't resist it!
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
christmas
,
sixws-144
JackieR
ace
Love it!!!!
October 5th, 2023
