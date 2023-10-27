Previous
Alfie Greyhound copies Tracey Emin's Bed by allsop
Alfie does like to make himself comfortable on the spare bed and attempts to be artistic about it!
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
