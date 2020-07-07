Sign up
204 / 365
Tunnel 2
For details see my other albums of today. The gate to the tunnel.
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Views
1
Album
Homeland
Camera
X70
Taken
7th July 2020 9:02am
Privacy
Tags
tunnel
,
rock
,
gate
