Rooftops 2, 2024, Mansfield by allsop
Photo 370

Rooftops 2, 2024, Mansfield

My first response to this weeks Get Pushed challenge set by Suzanne, @ankers70.
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
@ankers70 Suzanne I hope you like it.
April 23rd, 2024  
