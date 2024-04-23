Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 370
Rooftops 2, 2024, Mansfield
My first response to this weeks Get Pushed challenge set by Suzanne,
@ankers70
.
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2259
photos
40
followers
63
following
101% complete
View this month »
363
364
365
366
367
368
369
370
Latest from all albums
39
569
570
369
188
733
571
370
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Homeland
Camera
X-T2
Taken
23rd April 2024 6:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
rooftops
,
get-pushed-612
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@ankers70
Suzanne I hope you like it.
April 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close