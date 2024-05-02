Previous
Fountain, Water, Ducks and Stones—Contemplation by allsop
Fountain, Water, Ducks and Stones—Contemplation

A water feature in the grounds of The Harley Gallery at Welbeck Abbey, Nottinghamshire. To simply stand, look and listen to this fountain is to be calmed. I especially like the forms of the stones, somehow they draw you into another dimension.
