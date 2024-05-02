Sign up
Previous
43 / 365
Fountain, Water, Ducks and Stones—Contemplation
A water feature in the grounds of The Harley Gallery at Welbeck Abbey, Nottinghamshire. To simply stand, look and listen to this fountain is to be calmed. I especially like the forms of the stones, somehow they draw you into another dimension.
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Tags
ducks
,
water
,
stones
,
fountain
,
sixws-149
,
theme-may2024
