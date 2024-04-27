Sign up
Previous
41 / 365
Taking the Strain
This guy has his hands full walking his Old English Sheepdogs!
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
The Human Condition
Camera
X-T2
Taken
27th April 2024 6:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
street
,
street-112
