Neanderthal Home Creswell Crags, Nottinghamshire by allsop
Neanderthal Home Creswell Crags, Nottinghamshire

An old and very grainy photo from within Robin Hood Cave, but you can't get much better than this for Shutterbug's, @shutterbug49, "Share some history about where you live" challenge.

If you would like to know more about this place go to https://www.creswell-crags.org.uk/explore/the-caves. The following is a taster from that website but there is tons more to read about this incredible place.

"The Neanderthals arrived first in Creswell, occupying Robin Hood Cave until around 40,000 years ago. They made hand axes and scrapers from flint, quartzite and clay-ironstone to help them survive on the Ice Age grasslands. Homo sapiens came later and used the cave from around 22,000 years ago until the end of the Ice Age and beyond. They left a wide range of tools and butchered animal bone, as well as an image of a horse’s head that had been intricately engraved on a piece of horse rib bone. You can see this rare find for yourself in our museum!"
