42 / 365
Biker
This gentleman was kind to let me photograph him beside his splendid Rocinante bike. I am lot a motorbike aficionado and I have never seen one of these before.
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
The Human Condition
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
27th April 2024 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
biker
,
portrait
,
motorcycle
,
motorbike
