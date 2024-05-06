Sign up
Previous
Photo 376
Under the surface
This is in response to Kathy's (@randystreat) comment on another photo of mine "The Vase 2). It is not a cropped down version but an entirely new photo but also slightly cropped.
6th May 2024
6th May 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Photo Details
Tags
water
,
still life
,
flora
,
theme-may2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great abstract effect within the vase.
May 7th, 2024
