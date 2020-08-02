Sign up
Previous
Next
238 / 365
Return to Worship
During the service on the return to opening of the church after lockdown. Hope it lasts and lockdown does not have to be re-imposed.
2nd August 2020
2nd Aug 20
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Album
Kami
Camera
X70
Taken
2nd August 2020 10:00am
Tags
church
,
sacred space
