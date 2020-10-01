Sign up
260 / 365
Lost Fisherman
This gentleman had wandered off the beaten track and hot lost, fortunately I could put back on the right track to find his friend.
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Album
Kami
Camera
X70
Taken
30th September 2020 4:51pm
Tags
portrait
