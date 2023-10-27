Sign up
Photo 392
SLP 053
53 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Getting ready to make a Christmas Cake.
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Tags
food
,
still life
