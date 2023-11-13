SLP 064

64 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Barbara Hepworth’s sculptures The Family of Man at Snape Maltings, Suffolk..

Ancestor I, Ancestor II, and Parent I, collectively known as The Family of Man (1970) from ‘Nine Figures on a Hill’ were installed at Snape Maltings in 1976, the year after Dame Barbara’s death. The sculptures are the property of the Fitzwilliam Museum and were placed on permanent loan to the Aldeburgh Festival (now Britten Pears Arts) as a memorial to Benjamin Britten and Peter Pears at the request of the Hepworth Estate.