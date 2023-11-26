Sign up
Photo 422
SLP 077
77 days into my year long making of a daily still life, a trio of Kenna. If you haven't come across Michael Kenna's work do look him up, his work is incredible, I especially like his Japanese work and his photographs of trees are inspiring.
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
1992
photos
32
followers
54
following
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
26th November 2023 8:07am
Tags
books
,
still life
,
michael kenna
