SLP 077 by allsop
Photo 422

SLP 077

77 days into my year long making of a daily still life, a trio of Kenna. If you haven't come across Michael Kenna's work do look him up, his work is incredible, I especially like his Japanese work and his photographs of trees are inspiring.
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
