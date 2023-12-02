Sign up
Photo 428
SLP 083
83 days into my year long making of a daily still life and we have the fourth in the series of twelve flower plates. My aim is to photography one a month for the whole year.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Views
2
Kami
X-T5
2nd December 2023 7:06am
Tags
ceramic
,
plate
,
still life
,
flora
