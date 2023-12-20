Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 446
SLP 101
101 days into my year long making of a daily still life. This is inspired by my get pushed challenge to make a high key image. It is actually a glass sculpture.
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2029
photos
33
followers
56
following
122% complete
View this month »
439
440
441
442
443
444
445
446
Latest from all albums
442
681
682
443
683
444
445
446
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
20th December 2023 8:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
high key
,
still life
,
get-pushed-594
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@la_photographic
Hi Laura, hope you like theses a first attempt at high key which is definitely not my usual style! Thanks for the challenging assignment.
December 20th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Challenge achieved perfectly
December 20th, 2023
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thanks Jackie, I was not at all sure if it would work as a composition.
December 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close