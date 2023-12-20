Previous
SLP 101 by allsop
SLP 101

101 days into my year long making of a daily still life. This is inspired by my get pushed challenge to make a high key image. It is actually a glass sculpture.
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@la_photographic Hi Laura, hope you like theses a first attempt at high key which is definitely not my usual style! Thanks for the challenging assignment.
December 20th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Challenge achieved perfectly
December 20th, 2023  
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thanks Jackie, I was not at all sure if it would work as a composition.
December 20th, 2023  
