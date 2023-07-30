Previous
Beach Daze by alophoto
Beach Daze

We went to Florida last weekend for a big birthday celebration.

On our way out of town, we stopped at the beach. It was my big desire for the trip.

Oh to feel the sand in my toes and the breeze in my hair again!
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I'm in my 7th year of the project . I am a mother of 3, wife to my best friend and resident in southern...
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice pic! It's been really hot here in Florida lately.
August 5th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Beautiful scene
August 5th, 2023  
katy ace
I’m so glad you got to spend some time there. Fabulous photo of your adventure.
August 5th, 2023  
