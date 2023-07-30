Sign up
Photo 2198
Beach Daze
We went to Florida last weekend for a big birthday celebration.
On our way out of town, we stopped at the beach. It was my big desire for the trip.
Oh to feel the sand in my toes and the breeze in my hair again!
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
3
0
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I'm in my 7th year of the project . I am a mother of 3, wife to my best friend and resident in southern...
2198
photos
156
followers
136
following
2191
2192
2193
2194
2195
2196
2197
2198
Tags
beach
,
florida
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice pic! It's been really hot here in Florida lately.
August 5th, 2023
Annie D
ace
Beautiful scene
August 5th, 2023
katy
ace
I’m so glad you got to spend some time there. Fabulous photo of your adventure.
August 5th, 2023
