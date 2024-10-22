Previous
The Traffic Cone by alophoto
The Traffic Cone

I got a new orange hoodie. Perhaps it is too construction orange.

Does make for an easy costume, though, I guess.
Simply Amanda

Photo Details

Mags ace
LOL! Nice pose too. =)
October 22nd, 2024  
