Previous
Photo 2285
The Traffic Cone
I got a new orange hoodie. Perhaps it is too construction orange.
Does make for an easy costume, though, I guess.
22nd October 2024
22nd Oct 24
1
0
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
2285
photos
137
followers
122
following
626% complete
2278
2279
2280
2281
2282
2283
2284
2285
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
21st October 2024 8:13pm
cone
,
alselfie
Mags
ace
LOL! Nice pose too. =)
October 22nd, 2024
