Colorful Cincinnati by alophoto
Photo 2283

Colorful Cincinnati

Last night, Mike and I attended Blink in downtown Cincinnati. Our city looked pretty beautiful all lit up.
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Wow! Beautiful night capture. So many colored lights!
October 20th, 2024  
