The Bailey by alophoto
The Bailey

Last night, we went to see FCC Cincinnati play. It was my birthday present to see them again and to be in the party atmosphere of the Bailey.

I chanted and danced and cheered the whole game. 90+ minutes. So fun!!!

https://www.fccincinnati.com/matchday/code-of-conduct

And FC beat Montreal!!
1st September 2024

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years
