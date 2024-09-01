Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2273
The Bailey
Last night, we went to see FCC Cincinnati play. It was my birthday present to see them again and to be in the party atmosphere of the Bailey.
I chanted and danced and cheered the whole game. 90+ minutes. So fun!!!
https://www.fccincinnati.com/matchday/code-of-conduct
And FC beat Montreal!!
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
2273
photos
142
followers
123
following
622% complete
View this month »
2266
2267
2268
2269
2270
2271
2272
2273
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
31st August 2024 8:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
football
,
soccer
,
mls
,
fcc
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close