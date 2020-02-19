Previous
Bottle&shadow by amyk
Photo 1878

Bottle&shadow

Flash of red February week 3 theme -still life. Playing around with a bottle and a flashlight.
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

amyK

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Nice spotting. Beautiful capture.
February 20th, 2020  
Kara ace
Great use of light and shadow.
February 20th, 2020  
Rick ace
Cool capture.
February 20th, 2020  
jackie edwards ace
nice effect hard shadows work perfectly!
February 20th, 2020  
