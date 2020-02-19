Sign up
Photo 1878
Bottle&shadow
Flash of red February week 3 theme -still life. Playing around with a bottle and a flashlight.
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
4
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2265
photos
109
followers
163
following
514% complete
1871
1872
1873
1874
1875
1876
1877
1878
1872
1873
1874
1875
339
1876
1877
1878
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
19th February 2020 8:01pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
for2020
Shutterbug
ace
Nice spotting. Beautiful capture.
February 20th, 2020
Kara
ace
Great use of light and shadow.
February 20th, 2020
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
February 20th, 2020
jackie edwards
ace
nice effect hard shadows work perfectly!
February 20th, 2020
