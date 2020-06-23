Previous
23june by amyk
Photo 2003

23june

Unfortunately yesterday was almost all day drizzle, so not much camera time. Did some sightseeing anyways.
23rd June 2020 23rd Jun 20

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
