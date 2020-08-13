Sign up
Photo 2054
pelican at the pond
For the minimal “in nature” challenge
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
2
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2550
photos
119
followers
175
following
562% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
11th August 2020 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
minimal-13
jackie edwards
ace
Great minimalism. Those lines and reflections are amazing! Bravo!
August 14th, 2020
Faye Turner
This is lovely fav
August 14th, 2020
