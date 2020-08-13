Previous
pelican at the pond by amyk
Photo 2054

pelican at the pond

For the minimal “in nature” challenge
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details

jackie edwards ace
Great minimalism. Those lines and reflections are amazing! Bravo!
August 14th, 2020  
Faye Turner
This is lovely fav
August 14th, 2020  
