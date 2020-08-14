Previous
cardinal flower by amyk
Photo 2055

cardinal flower

Went to a small county park we’ve never been to before...don’t think I’ve seen this wildflower before-had to do some “googling” to find the identification.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick ace
Nice capture.
August 15th, 2020  
Milanie ace
The ones here like to tuck themselves in dark spots in the creek when it gets to summertime lows. Have seen the hummingbird come check them out on occasion.
August 15th, 2020  
