No shortage of sparrows by amyk
Photo 2067

No shortage of sparrows

Think they are done filling the birdhouses with babies for this season, so now there are just lots of sparrows swarming the feeders....
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

amyK

Milanie ace
Wow - they were busy!
August 27th, 2020  
