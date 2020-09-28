Previous
Fall-Lake Anne Louise by amyk
Photo 2100

Fall-Lake Anne Louise

Raining most of the day in most of Michigan, including at our vacation rental near Mackinaw City. Headed to Seney Wildlife refuge in the upper peninsula and successfully avoided a lot of the rain. This lake is on the way there...
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

amyK

