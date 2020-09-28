Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2100
Fall-Lake Anne Louise
Raining most of the day in most of Michigan, including at our vacation rental near Mackinaw City. Headed to Seney Wildlife refuge in the upper peninsula and successfully avoided a lot of the rain. This lake is on the way there...
28th September 2020
28th Sep 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
