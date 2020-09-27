Previous
requisite bridge photo by amyk
requisite bridge photo

The Mackinac Bridge connecting the Upper and Lower peninsulas....can’t go “up north” without photographing it....
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 28th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Nice view of it from there
September 28th, 2020  
