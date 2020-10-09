Sign up
Photo 2111
9october
Heron and egret doing some afternoon fishing...Quanicassee wildlife area on Lake Huron.
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
5
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2656
photos
124
followers
176
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
9th October 2020 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jane Pittenger
ace
Love seeing them together
October 10th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Well done.
October 10th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
two elegant birds in knee deep waters, Great shot
October 10th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Nice to have a buddy to fish with!
October 10th, 2020
Rick
ace
Great capture. Nice of them to be getting along with each other.
October 10th, 2020
