9october by amyk
Photo 2111

9october

Heron and egret doing some afternoon fishing...Quanicassee wildlife area on Lake Huron.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Jane Pittenger ace
Love seeing them together
October 10th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Well done.
October 10th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
two elegant birds in knee deep waters, Great shot
October 10th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Nice to have a buddy to fish with!
October 10th, 2020  
Rick ace
Great capture. Nice of them to be getting along with each other.
October 10th, 2020  
