10january by amyk
Photo 2203

10january

Happy to get time to photograph today even if only out the window. Haven’t seen many birds at the feeders, but they were back today....8 doves at once and lot of others too.
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great shot, amazing layers of feather he is showing. Love those black dots on the feathers.
January 11th, 2021  
Anne ❀ ace
nice pose for you, great capture!
January 11th, 2021  
