Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2203
10january
Happy to get time to photograph today even if only out the window. Haven’t seen many birds at the feeders, but they were back today....8 doves at once and lot of others too.
10th January 2021
10th Jan 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2787
photos
136
followers
187
following
603% complete
View this month »
2196
2197
2198
2199
2200
2201
2202
2203
Latest from all albums
521
2198
2199
2200
522
2201
2202
2203
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
10th January 2021 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great shot, amazing layers of feather he is showing. Love those black dots on the feathers.
January 11th, 2021
Anne ❀
ace
nice pose for you, great capture!
January 11th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close