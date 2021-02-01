Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2225
landscape1 Tennessee
February Flash of red month, week 1 landscapes. A re-edited shot from 2016, Smoky Mountains
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
1
4
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2817
photos
140
followers
188
following
609% complete
2218
2219
2220
2221
2222
2223
2224
2225
Tags
for2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful and nicely frames with the branches
February 2nd, 2021
