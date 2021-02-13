Previous
trinket6-heart necklace by amyk
Photo 2237

trinket6-heart necklace

An inexpensive piece of costume jewelry I’ve had for years. Playing with lighting...
For the Flash Of Red, week 2 and the macro Hearts challenges.
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details

