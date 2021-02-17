Previous
Next
Portrait3-kids by amyk
Photo 2241

Portrait3-kids

From 2015, the yearly Christmas photo of my mom’s 4 grandchildren...my two are top right and bottom left. My sister’s two-top left and bottom right. Was particularly happy with this set of photos.
17th February 2021 17th Feb 21

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
613% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise