Photo 2356
lilies
New bulbs planted last fall have just started blooming. Provided some needed inspiration. For the technique (116) challenge-controlled overexposure
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
12
1
2
365
ILCA-77M2
12th June 2021 3:47pm
Tags
technique116
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Gorgeous focus and DOF
June 12th, 2021
