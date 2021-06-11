Previous
Next
by amyk
Photo 2355

Took a few more uninspired flower photos today so instead here is an obliging mallard, posing on one foot as they seem to like to do….
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
645% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Cathy
It seems odd how that size of body can be supported on one leg! Cute capture!
June 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise