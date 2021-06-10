Previous
10june by amyk
Photo 2354

10june

Flowers are blooming but the pho-jo is low today…
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
jackie edwards ace
pretty sure I took this exact same photo with my film camera lol. I get it. I'm pretty sick of shooting flowers but they are so available!
June 11th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Love the details and focus.
June 11th, 2021  
