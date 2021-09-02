Previous
Next
Lighthouse and moon by amyk
Photo 2438

Lighthouse and moon

Sturgeon Point lighthouse. Could see the daytime moon, so took a bunch of shots…seemed like a good idea at the time, but not convinced they are that interesting. Also, took a daytime moon, handheld, super-zoomed…see the “extras” album.
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
667% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Love the pov and comp.
September 3rd, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
Your aperture is fairly low but you have caught the shape of the moon well. However its the lighthouse that stars!
September 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise