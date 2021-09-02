Sign up
Photo 2438
Lighthouse and moon
Sturgeon Point lighthouse. Could see the daytime moon, so took a bunch of shots…seemed like a good idea at the time, but not convinced they are that interesting. Also, took a daytime moon, handheld, super-zoomed…see the “extras” album.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
2
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
30th August 2021 10:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
Love the pov and comp.
September 3rd, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
Your aperture is fairly low but you have caught the shape of the moon well. However its the lighthouse that stars!
September 3rd, 2021
