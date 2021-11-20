Previous
Next
here comes the band…. by amyk
Photo 2517

here comes the band….

Watched our town’s annual Santa Parade today. Good place to try our some People in Motion shots for the current challenge.
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
689% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Debra
Nice capture! Looks like a great way to get into the holiday spirit
November 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise