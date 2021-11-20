Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2517
here comes the band….
Watched our town’s annual Santa Parade today. Good place to try our some People in Motion shots for the current challenge.
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3210
photos
154
followers
212
following
689% complete
View this month »
2510
2511
2512
2513
2514
2515
2516
2517
Latest from all albums
628
629
2512
2513
2514
2515
2516
2517
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
20th November 2021 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
people-motion
Debra
Nice capture! Looks like a great way to get into the holiday spirit
November 21st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close