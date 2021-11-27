Sign up
Photo 2524
27november
one of what will be many gray Michigan days…pleasantly surprised to see a bluebird on our walk along the river
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
0
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3217
photos
155
followers
212
following
691% complete
2517
2518
2519
2520
2521
2522
2523
2524
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
27th November 2021 11:29am
Privacy
Public
