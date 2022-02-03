Sign up
Photo 2592
Day3
Flash of Red day 3 b&w featuring “lines”
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
3
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3302
photos
170
followers
230
following
2588
2589
642
2590
643
2591
644
2592
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
3rd February 2022 12:28pm
Tags
for2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Love the contrast of the bench against the wall.
February 4th, 2022
Rick
ace
Cool composition and capture.
February 4th, 2022
Brigette
ace
nicely composed
February 4th, 2022
