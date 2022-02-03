Previous
Next
Day3 by amyk
Photo 2592

Day3

Flash of Red day 3 b&w featuring “lines”
3rd February 2022 3rd Feb 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
710% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Love the contrast of the bench against the wall.
February 4th, 2022  
Rick ace
Cool composition and capture.
February 4th, 2022  
Brigette ace
nicely composed
February 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise