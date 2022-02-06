Previous
Next
Day6 by amyk
Photo 2595

Day6

Flash of red day 6, low key featuring black. And the Make30Photos prompt #9 is Older Than Me…a cut glass cream pitcher part of a set which belonged to my grandmother….
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
711% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise