Photo 2598
Day9
Flash of red day 9-shapes….hydrangea with a little wreath of snow….
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3311
photos
172
followers
231
following
711% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
31st January 2022 5:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2022
