Day19 by amyk
Day19

Flash of red, day 19 high key. Too cold and windy to be outside with the camera, so a through the window shot of this little sparrow in the snow.
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Amazing shot though the window. Cute how he is so fluffy to keep himself warm.
February 20th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Nice high-key look
February 20th, 2022  
Mags ace
Looking very cold! Sweet shot!
February 20th, 2022  
