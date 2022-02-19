Sign up
Photo 2608
Day19
Flash of red, day 19 high key. Too cold and windy to be outside with the camera, so a through the window shot of this little sparrow in the snow.
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
3
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3326
photos
174
followers
232
following
714% complete
2601
2602
2603
2604
2605
2606
2607
2608
2604
2605
650
2606
651
2607
652
2608
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
19th February 2022 9:26am
Tags
for2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Amazing shot though the window. Cute how he is so fluffy to keep himself warm.
February 20th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Nice high-key look
February 20th, 2022
Mags
ace
Looking very cold! Sweet shot!
February 20th, 2022
