Previous
Next
Day18 by amyk
Photo 2607

Day18

Flash of red, day 18 “shapes” my neighbor’s mailbox…I liked the shadows against the bricks…
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
714% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely light and it's very soothing.
February 19th, 2022  
GaryW
Great shot! The shadows are very cool and that brick is awesome in B&W!
February 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise