Photo 2607
Day18
Flash of red, day 18 “shapes” my neighbor’s mailbox…I liked the shadows against the bricks…
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
2
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3324
photos
174
followers
232
following
Tags
for2022
Mags
ace
Lovely light and it's very soothing.
February 19th, 2022
GaryW
Great shot! The shadows are very cool and that brick is awesome in B&W!
February 19th, 2022
