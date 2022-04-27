Sign up
Photo 2675
dishes, day 27
30 shots, 1 subject….the cabinet with the glass door open, showing some reflected dishes; a bit of Deep Art Effects edit also.
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
30-shots2022
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful set of dishes. It looks like you were able to apply that deep art effect to only part of the image. That is interesting and nicely used.
April 28th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
You got a large set. Nice reflection from the door window.
April 28th, 2022
Rick
ace
Wow, that's a lot of dishes. Great shot with the reflections.
April 28th, 2022
