dishes, day 27 by amyk
dishes, day 27

30 shots, 1 subject….the cabinet with the glass door open, showing some reflected dishes; a bit of Deep Art Effects edit also.
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Beautiful set of dishes. It looks like you were able to apply that deep art effect to only part of the image. That is interesting and nicely used.
April 28th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
You got a large set. Nice reflection from the door window.
April 28th, 2022  
Rick ace
Wow, that's a lot of dishes. Great shot with the reflections.
April 28th, 2022  
