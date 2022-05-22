Previous
cormorant along the river by amyk
cormorant along the river

Too far for a good photo, but it’s the first cormorant we’ve spotted this year so had to give it a try!
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
