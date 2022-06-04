Sign up
Photo 2713
Anemone canadensis
ID provided by my phone…common names include Canada anemone, windflower, crowfoot, meadow anemone and more. Seen along the river on our walk today.
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
2
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3455
photos
174
followers
233
following
743% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
4th June 2022 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. Love the lighting.
June 5th, 2022
Rick
ace
Neat looking flower. Great shot.
June 5th, 2022
